Choral group raises more essential funds for tackling mental illness on the Costa

The Love to Sing Choir in Estepona last week.

Tony Bryant Estepona Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 13:31 Compartir

As part of their summer charity concert cycle, the Love to Sing choir raised 279 euros during a performance held at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona last week.

The choir are currently raising funds for Afesol, the Costa del Sol association that cares for people with mental illness and their relatives.

The next performance will take place in the Orquidarium park in Estepona on Friday 20 June.