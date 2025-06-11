Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Love to Sing Choir in Estepona last week. SUR
Community spirit

Choral group raises more essential funds for tackling mental illness on the Costa

The Love to Sing choir raised 279 euros for Afesol during a recent performance in Estepona

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 13:31

As part of their summer charity concert cycle, the Love to Sing choir raised 279 euros during a performance held at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona last week.

The choir are currently raising funds for Afesol, the Costa del Sol association that cares for people with mental illness and their relatives.

The next performance will take place in the Orquidarium park in Estepona on Friday 20 June.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  2. 2 More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering
  3. 3 Special Olympics Gibraltar celebrates 40th anniversary with national games
  4. 4 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  5. 5 Spain edged out in Nations League final thriller by neighbours Portugal
  6. 6 Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary
  7. 7 Farmers in Malaga province still without water seven months after devastating floods
  8. 8 Veteran Spaniard Marcel Granollers finally claims long-awaited Grand Slam
  9. 9 Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros
  10. 10 An education sector defined by academic excellence and diverse teaching models

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Choral group raises more essential funds for tackling mental illness on the Costa

Choral group raises more essential funds for tackling mental illness on the Costa