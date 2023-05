V.M Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Manilva town hall is offering guided tours of its historic castle and the Roman ruins which date back more than 2,000 years. Visits can be made from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 12noon and from 4pm to 8pm; and on Saturdays, from 11am to 1pm. To make an appointment to visit call: 678 921 031 or 619 726 599.