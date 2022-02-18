Casares creates a Selfie Route to make its attractions better known Four selfie points have been placed in strategic places around the village so visitors can take photos with the perfect backdrops

Social media has become a very useful way of promoting unique places. Pretty pictures go viral and that boosts the number of tourists. Nowadays we can barely imagine going on a trip or an excursion and not posting about it online, and in Casares they have decided to do their bit to help visitors take the very best selfies.

The council has created four ‘selfie points’ in different parts of the oldest part of the village, to make a Selfie Route which offers the best photos from different perspectives. These are wooden bases with a metal structure on top which holds a mobile phone either horizontally or vertically, in places where you are guaranteed the perfect backdrop. All you have to do is set the timer and put on your best smile to obtain the perfect self-portrait.

One of these selfie points is on the road leading to the village, opposite the well-known Sarmiento restaurant. From there, you can take a photo of yourself with the typical view of Casares in the distance in the background: the castle on the hill, with the village at its feet.

The iconic image of the village is the perfect background for a selfie. / j. d.

Another is at the end of Calle Barrio Alto, where there is also a panoramic view of the village but from a different aspect, looking at the castle from the northern side.

Once you have taken photos of yourselves with lovely views of the village and its whitewashed houses behind you, it is time to wander through its secluded streets to find the other two selfie points.

One is in a picturesque passageway, filled with flowers and plants. This is the ideal spot for a photo as it is one of the most traditional images of Casares: narrow alleyways with a proliferation of ferns, geraniums and pelargoniums.

The kissing corner is also surrounded with plants. This fourth stop on the Selfie Route is in an Andalusian patio in one of the lesser-known streets. The council has placed a seat there for those in love to sit on and take a photo which fits the sign painted on the wall behind them: Bésame en Casares, it says, meaning Kiss me in Casares.

One of the selflie points. / sur

This project will help Casares to publicise itself on social media, so that more people become aware of its beauty and charm. The selfie points also encourage people to explore some parts of the village which are beautiful but which visitors often miss.

To make people aware of this new initiative, attract more visitors and make the name of Casares resonate on social media, the Tourism department is organising the first Selfie Route Photo Competition, for digital images taken from the four selfie points in the historic village centre: in Calle Molino, Calle Barrio Alto, the Patio Andaluz in Calle Barrio Bajo and in the Paseo del Puerto de la Cruz.

Three simple steps

To take part in the competition, you just have to follow three simple steps. First, take photos at the four selfie points and post them on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #casarespuebloandaluz. Then take screenshots from which it can easily be seen that the photos have been published online, and finally email the four screenshots to casarespuebloandaluz@casares.es, with the name of the person who is participating, their age, address and contact details.

If everything is correct, you will then receive an email with a number so you can take part in the prize draw, and the date it will take place. The final date for posting the photos on social media and emailing the screenshots is 15 March.

Entry is open to anyone over the age of 16 who has taken a photo of themself alone or with someone else at each of the selfie points in Casares.

The organisers explain that those who take part in the competition will be entered into a draw for two prizes. The draw will take place at the Casa Blas Infante (the house in which Blas Infante was born), and it will be transmitted live on the town hall’s official Facebook page.

One of the prizes will be a weekend in Casares for two people, including accommodation, two meals and two cultural experiences. The other prize will be a weekend in Granada for two, also including accommodation and two cultural and/or gastronomic experiences.

