British man falls from Estepona balcony after kidnapping ordeal

A British man was held hostage for around seven hours in a housing estate outside Estepona before he attempted to escape by climbing over a balcony, injuring himself in the fall.

National Police had already surrounded the scene and were able to offer immediate assistance. The kidnappers, also British, who tried to flee in a hurry, were arrested at the scene.

The incident unfolded on 1 February, when police learned that a man had been kidnapped the previous evening. Investigators, who were made aware that the man's life was in danger due to some clever thinking by the victim, identified the location of the property where he was being held.

A discreet surveillance operation was then set up. The officers observed several men going in and out onto the balcony to talk on the phone. At one point, they saw another man, who turned out to be the victim, run to the balcony, eventually falling to the ground. The police officers rushed to his aid and transported him to hospital with a heel injury.

Three British men were arrested trying to escape in a high-end car on suspicion of various offences. During a search of the house and car officers found two firearms in a kitchen cupboard, 8,600 euros in cash, a banknote counting machine, three knives, two high-class watches, a high-end vehicle, 25 grams of pink cocaine in individual wrappings and a digital precision scale.

The victim, a cryptocurrency trader, told investigators that he knew the men already. That evening he had met them in San Pedro Alcántara and had gone to their property to socialise. Here they tied him up and demanded 30,000 euros in cryptocoins for his release.

The quick-thinking man explained that to do so he needed a second part of a password from a client over the phone. Instead he called a friend, and speaking in Hindi, told him to call his mother. This alerted the police.