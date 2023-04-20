Brit charged with stabbing teenager to death in Costa del Sol road rage attack Lewis Harry Briggs could face 16 years in prison after the alleged attack on a pedestrian crossing near Estepona in November 2020

A British man has been charged with homicide after allegedly stabbing a pedestrian teenager in the heart and driving off following a road rage attack on the Costa del Sol three years ago.

Lewis Harry Briggs could face more than 16 years in prison if he is convicted, court documents seen by SUR have revealed.

The British man is accused of stabbing to death 19-year-old Ulrich, on 18 November 2020. Briggs was driving a Mercedes and was reportedly forced to stop abruptly at a pedestrian crossing in the Las Acacias Diana residential development, near Estepona, to allow Ulrich to cross. Briggs was allegedly told he had been driving too fast and the pair exchanged words before Briggs got out of the car and tussled with Ulrich. He allegedly kicked Ulrich to the ground, stabbed him in the heart and drove away.

Court papers showed that a postmortem recorded that the individual, with the initials U.S.E.P., had died of a stab wound to the side of his chest which pierced the heart. This caused heavy bleeding and shock.

The next day, Briggs is said to have removed the number plates on the car, changing to stolen ones to avoid being detained, before leaving the country.

Briggs, who was 21 at the time of the alleged stabbing, was living in Marbella with his family. He was extradited to Spain from Britain after being held near Leeds in northern England in late 2020 following a search lasting several weeks.

For the death of Ulrich, Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 14 years for Briggs. They also want two more years for fraud over the use of the stolen number plates. If found guilty, he also faces paying 300,000 euros to each of the victim’s parents in compensation.

There is no date currently set for the trial.