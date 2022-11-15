Firefighters at the scene this Tuesday evening/@Plan_INFOCA

Watch as firefighters tackle wildfire declared in Benahavís

Plan Infoca specialists are at the scene in the Malaga municipality after the blaze was reported at around 9pm this Tuesday evening, 15 November

SUR IN ENGLISH MALAGA.

More than 30 specialist firefighters from the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade are tackling a wildfire declared in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís just after 9pm this Tuesday evening, 15 November.

Infoca has sent two groups of firefighters to the scene in the Campanes road area and regular firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade are also in attendance.

More to follow...

