Watch as firefighters tackle wildfire declared in Benahavís Plan Infoca specialists are at the scene in the Malaga municipality after the blaze was reported at around 9pm this Tuesday evening, 15 November

More than 30 specialist firefighters from the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade are tackling a wildfire declared in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís just after 9pm this Tuesday evening, 15 November.

#IFBenahavís, activo. Zona camino de Campanes.



Actualizamos medios:

32 bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente.

2 vehículos pesados de extinción. pic.twitter.com/hLP8E63mq6 INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 15, 2022

Infoca has sent two groups of firefighters to the scene in the Campanes road area and regular firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade are also in attendance.

