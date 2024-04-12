Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of 061 health emergency ambulance. SUR
Bather dies after getting into difficulty in sea on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Other beachgoers in Manilva hauled the 61-year-old victim to the shore before performing CPR to try and resuscitate him

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 12 April 2024, 19:44

A bather has died this Friday afternoon (12 April) on a beach in the Costa del Sol municipality of Manilva in Malaga province, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The incident was reported at 3.20pm on the stretch of sand in front of the Playa Paraíso residential development, when the 112 emergency operators received several calls about a man who had gone into the sea to bathe and was having difficulty getting out of the water.

The coordination centre immediately informed the Guardia Civil, Local Police, Red Cross, Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service and the 061 health emergency ambulance staff.

Local Police sources said that other bathers pulled the man to the shore and reported he had swallowed a lot of water, so they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

An emergency ambulance crew from Estepona that arrived at the beach were only able to confirm the death of a 61-year-old man at the scene.

