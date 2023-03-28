Baroness Thyssen visits Mirador del Carmen in Estepona, where part of her collection will be exhibited

David Lerma Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Following the recent inauguration of Estepona’s town hall, the Mirador del Carmen - which is home to a library and study spaces, a music conservatory, an auditorium for cultural events, an exhibition hall and a viewing point where a restaurant will be located - will be formally opened on Thursday 30 March.

The space will open to the public on 5 April with the exhibition 'Vivir en la Pintura' (live in the painting). The exhibition will be on display over the next few months with fifty works by Spanish artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Joaquín Sorolla, Francisco Iturrino and Julio Romero de Torres, among others which belong to Baroness Thyssen’s collection.

"It is an honour for me that these paintings form part of such an important project for Estepona", the baroness said during a visit to the town last week. She added, "I love Estepona and our mayor of this divine town. I am very proud to be here and to inaugurate this wonderful hall. It is historic.”

Evolution of Spanish painting

Artistic director of the Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga, Lourdes Moreno, said, "This is a carefully chosen selection that demonstrates Carmen Thyssen's passion for collecting and her contribution to the extensive Thyssen-Bornemisza family collection, to which she has added numerous works of 19th century Spanish and 20th century avant-garde painting". Moreno went on to say that through the exhibition, "the evolution of Spanish painting can be seen ".

Mayor of the Estepona, José María García Urbano, accompanied Carmen Thyssen on her visit. "Thank you very much, dear Carmen. The fact that the Thyssen Foundation and your collection are in Estepona and that it joins your brand is for us a leap in cultural and touristic quality without comparison. It is a unique moment. I thank you on my own behalf, but also on behalf of the whole town, because it helps us even more to position ourselves better on the national and international tourist scene. Thank you for your visit and your collaboration", he said.

This exhibition hall is located in the Mirador del Carmen, which is to be officially opened on Thursday 30 March.