Man arrested after elderly man with Alzheimer's defrauded out of 15,000 euros on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Manilva Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:14

A man who allegedly defrauded an elderly man with Alzheimer's into withdrawing 15,000 euros from his account after pretending to be his friend has been arrested in Manilva.

Police launched an investigation after the family of the victim, originally from Castellar in Jaén, complained. According to what they told Guardia Civil officers, they noticed a series of unusual movements in the gentleman's bank account.

The family found that over a period of a few weeks different amounts had been withdrawn totalling 15,000 euros. The victim was not aware of the withdrawals and was not able to give any explanation.

Police officers discovered the suspect, taking advantage of the victim's Alzheimer's, had pretended to be his friend. The alleged fraudster was looking for different excuses to trick the victim into voluntarily handing over his bank card, for which he had obtained the pass code.

Sources said investigators arranged a fake meeting between the elderly man and the suspect on 3 September in Sabinillas. On arriving at the meeting point, once the man became aware of the police presence, he got out of the car in which he was travelling and fled on foot, even crossing the central reservation of the A-7 motorway. According to sources, several members of the public who spotted the pursuit helped the officers and stopped the suspect after a 40-minute chase.