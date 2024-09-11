Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man arrested after elderly man with Alzheimer&#039;s defrauded out of 15,000 euros on the Costa del Sol
Crime 

Man arrested after elderly man with Alzheimer's defrauded out of 15,000 euros on the Costa del Sol

Police arranged a fake meeting between the victim and the suspect, who was eventually detained after a dramatic chase which involved members of the public

Irene Quirante

Manilva

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:14

Opciones para compartir

A man who allegedly defrauded an elderly man with Alzheimer's into withdrawing 15,000 euros from his account after pretending to be his friend has been arrested in Manilva.

Police launched an investigation after the family of the victim, originally from Castellar in Jaén, complained. According to what they told Guardia Civil officers, they noticed a series of unusual movements in the gentleman's bank account.

The family found that over a period of a few weeks different amounts had been withdrawn totalling 15,000 euros. The victim was not aware of the withdrawals and was not able to give any explanation.

Police officers discovered the suspect, taking advantage of the victim's Alzheimer's, had pretended to be his friend. The alleged fraudster was looking for different excuses to trick the victim into voluntarily handing over his bank card, for which he had obtained the pass code.

Sources said investigators arranged a fake meeting between the elderly man and the suspect on 3 September in Sabinillas. On arriving at the meeting point, once the man became aware of the police presence, he got out of the car in which he was travelling and fled on foot, even crossing the central reservation of the A-7 motorway. According to sources, several members of the public who spotted the pursuit helped the officers and stopped the suspect after a 40-minute chase.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  2. 2 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  3. 3 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  4. 4 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  7. 7 'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism
  8. 8 World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Mijas demonstrates its commitment to help the cause
  9. 9 Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses
  10. 10 'Vibrant and multinational' amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol seeks new members

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad