Arsonist defecates in front of police as they try to arrest him in Manilva

Local Police officers have detained an arsonist who allegedly set fire to two recycling containers on the street and defecated in front of the officers on Saturday 5 April. The police attended the scene after the alarm was raised by residents of the La Noria area, where the incident happened.

Callers reported that a man had set fire to the containers and was heading to the road. The police arrived quickly, as they were already monitoring a nearby motorcycle event in the Sabinillas area. They located the suspect, whose characteristics matched the description provided by witnesses and who was already known by the police, as he had been identified on several other occasions because of his behaviour.

The man's reaction, upon realising that he was about to be arrested, was to pull down his trousers and defecate in front of the officers.

The fire brigade could not save one of the recycling containers, while the other one was partially affected.