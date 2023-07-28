Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Estepona. SUR
A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona

A family member alerted the emergency services but paramedics who rushed to the scene were only able to confirm the death of the individual

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 13:45

A 66-year-old man has died after being found in the swimming pool of a villa in Estepona, according to 112 Andalucía - the emergency services control centre.

The incident happened at a home on Calle Peral at around 10.40am this Friday (28 July), when a family member alerted 112 that there was a man in the pool who was not moving and showed symptoms of drowning.

Members of the National Police, Local Police and the 061 health services attended but they were only able to confirm the death of a 66-year-old male at the scene.

