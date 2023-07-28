A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona

Sections
Highlight
SUR
Malaga
Friday, 28 July 2023, 13:45
Compartir
A 66-year-old man has died after being found in the swimming pool of a villa in Estepona, according to 112 Andalucía - the emergency services control centre.
The incident happened at a home on Calle Peral at around 10.40am this Friday (28 July), when a family member alerted 112 that there was a man in the pool who was not moving and showed symptoms of drowning.
Members of the National Police, Local Police and the 061 health services attended but they were only able to confirm the death of a 66-year-old male at the scene.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.