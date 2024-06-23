36-year-old man dies after motorbike crashes into lamppost in Estepona

SUR Malaga Sunday, 23 June 2024, 10:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 36-year-old man has died after a motorbike accident in Estepona on Saturday evening, an incident that also left one person injured, according to 112 Andalucía.

Eyewitnesses alerted the emergency services control room of a serious motorbike accident on Avenida del Litoral, in the Los Llanos area, at 8.40 pm saying that a motorbike had left the road and collided with a lamppost. The callers requested urgent medical assistance for its rider and passenger, one of them unconscious and undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Two emergency teams from the Centro de Emergencias Sanitarias 061 and members of the Local Police were mobilised to the scene by emergency operators. However, the medical teams could do nothing to save the life of the 36-year-old man who finally died at the scene. The injured man, aged 42, was transferred by ambulance to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, but no further details of his condition have been released.