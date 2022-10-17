Police investigate man for reckless driving on A-7 following warning calls from other road users When the Guardia Civil officers stopped the car they found the airbags were activated, one front tyre was missing and the driver tested positive for alcohol and drugs

A man is being investigated by the Guardia Civil for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Malaga. The incident occurred on 2 October, when several other road users on the A-7 rang to report that the vehicle was repeatedly changing lanes and taking up most of the dual carriageway.

When the officers located the vehicle at kilometre 246, it was being driven at 70 to 80 kph with the airbags activated and the left front tyre was missing.

The car was repeatedly moving from one lane to another, causing other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a collision. They were all reluctant to try and overtake due to the risks involved, so a huge tailback built up behind the vehicle.

The Guardia Civil ordered the driver to stop and he tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and amphetamines. He now faces proceedings for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.