easyJet has two million seats for Malaga Airport on sale this summer The British airline is about to reopen its seasonal base in the capital of the Costa del Sol, with five planes and 150 new employees. easyJet will be flying from the coast to 17 destinations this holiday high season, including three new routes

The airline which is third in terms of passenger numbers at Malaga Airport is recovering after the pandemic crisis. This summer easyJet is offering nearly two million seats to the Costa del Sol airport, a similar figure to 2019, said the company’s CEO, Javier Gándara, at an event to announce the reopening of its seasonal base at the airport. The Junta de Andalucía’s general secretary for Tourism, Manuel Muñoz, who was also at the presentation, commented that easyJet is strongly committed to Andalucía.

Gándara said the airline will be bringing around 1.5 million passengers to Malaga this summer, marking the return of UK tourists to the Costa del Sol now that the Covid restrictions have been lifted. “This summer could be very successful for the British market,” he said, although he called on the National Police to have enough officers to check passports at the airport now that Britain is no longer part of the EU, to avoid long queues. “If there are negative headlines about travelling to Spain, that will make people think of going elsewhere,” he pointed out.

easyJet will be flying from Malaga to 17 destinations this summer, including three new routes: Copenhagen, London Southend and Edinburgh.

The airline is also reopening its temporary base in Malaga, with five aircraft – two more than last year – and 150 employees, 60 of whom are new. “Since starting to operate at this airport we have moved 34 million passengers in Malaga, so it is an essential destination for us,” said Gándara. He doesn’t believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine will affect the summer season. “easyJet doesn’t fly to any of the destinations affected by the conflict, and we have enough fuel until September at a price which is much lower than at present,” he said. “Our intention is to stimulate demand, so it will be very cheap to fly this summer despite the fuel costs”.

He said that bookings are going well and are at similar levels to those before the pandemic. The airline has also begun a tour operating section with easyJet Holidays, at a time when many travellers are indicating that they want to book package holidays. “Malaga is one of the most popular destinations. We have agreements with 120 hotels and we are going to connect with nine British airports with easyJet Holidays,” he said.

He also pointed out that easyJet is committed to sustainability and said it is the first airline to compensate its carbon emissions 100 per cent, but the objective is to reach zero emissions by 2050.