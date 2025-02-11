Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Its epicentre was near the Moroccan town of Ksar el-Kebir. IGN
Earthquake with epicentre in Morocco is felt on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Earthquake with epicentre in Morocco is felt on the Costa del Sol

Recorded in the Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region at a depth of 34 kilometres it was registered by the national geographic institute in six provinces of Andalucía in southern Spain

Europa Press

Seville

Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 09:35

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale (0 to 10) with its epicentre in the area around the Moroccan town of Ksar el-Kebir has been felt in municipalities in up to six Andalusian provinces, including Malaga - which includes the Costa del Sol - , with no reports of personal or material damage.

According to Spain's IGN national geographic institute, the earthquake happened at around 11.49pm on Monday 10 February with its epicentre in the Moroccan region of Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima at a depth of 34 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt with intensity II and III in the municipalities of Seville (Alcalá de Guadaíra, Guillena, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Bormujos, Carmona, Mairena del Aljarafe, Dos Hermanas and the city); Cadiz (Algeciras, Los Barrios and San Roque); Malaga (Estepona, Fuengirola and the city); Huelva (Lepe and the city); Jaén (Linares) and Cordoba city.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received five calls from the public in the early hours of the morning about this earthquake, four in the province of Seville (two in the city, Mairena del Alcor and Mairena del Aljarafe) and one in Huelva (Bollullos Par del Condado).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Are you a Spanish tax resident? It's time to submit Modelo 720
  2. 2 Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer
  3. 3 Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'
  4. 4 Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
  5. 5 Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence
  6. 6 The British woman who plays walking football for Spain
  7. 7 Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title
  8. 8 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claims first indoor tennis title with Rotterdam Open triumph
  9. 9 Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
  10. 10 Marbella FC sink further into relegation trouble after home thrashing

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Earthquake with epicentre in Morocco is felt on the Costa del Sol