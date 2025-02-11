Earthquake with epicentre in Morocco is felt on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Seville Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 09:35 | Updated 09:53h. Compartir

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale (0 to 10) with its epicentre in the area around the Moroccan town of Ksar el-Kebir has been felt in municipalities in up to six Andalusian provinces, including Malaga - which includes the Costa del Sol - , with no reports of personal or material damage.

According to Spain's IGN national geographic institute, the earthquake happened at around 11.49pm on Monday 10 February with its epicentre in the Moroccan region of Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima at a depth of 34 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt with intensity II and III in the municipalities of Seville (Alcalá de Guadaíra, Guillena, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Bormujos, Carmona, Mairena del Aljarafe, Dos Hermanas and the city); Cadiz (Algeciras, Los Barrios and San Roque); Malaga (Estepona, Fuengirola and the city); Huelva (Lepe and the city); Jaén (Linares) and Cordoba city.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received five calls from the public in the early hours of the morning about this earthquake, four in the province of Seville (two in the city, Mairena del Alcor and Mairena del Aljarafe) and one in Huelva (Bollullos Par del Condado).