Gang that trafficked hashish hidden in fish and fruit lorries smashed in joint operation Four vehicles used to transport the drugs from Andalucía to France have been seized by the National Police and the Guardia Civil in Operation Bachata

Thirteen people have been arrested by the National Police and the Guardia Civil as alleged members of a criminal organisation who were allegedly responsible for a crime against public health. One of the suspects was arrested in Alhaurín de la Torre, where he lived.

According to sources, the thirteen people detained in this operation, known as Bachata, are mainly men of Spanish and Moroccan origin; the alleged gang member arrested in Alhaurin de la Torre is a French citizen. The other arrests took place in the provinces of Cadiz, Huelva, Seville and Ciudad Real.

More than five tonnes of hashish and four large lorries used to transport the drugs from Andalucía to France have been seized by the National Police and the Guardia Civil. Also seized were devices that the gang used to jam radio signals to avoid police detection.

The investigations began in January of this year, when the criminal organisation was found to be transporting 850 kilos of hashish from Huelva to Seville in a van that had previously been stolen. Later, the agents detected that the drug gang had everything ready to carry out a new consignment of drugs camouflaged in frozen fish. As a result of these investigations, 1,300 kilos of hashish were seized.

The alleged members of the group bought large quantities of the narcotic substance in different Andalusian provinces and then stored it in warehouses. After some time, they camouflaged it among legal merchandise, mainly fish and fruit, in order to transport it to France.

One of these lorries was intercepted by National Police and Guardia Civil agents as it was leaving a warehouse in a town in Seville province. The driver was arrested and his trailer was found to be carrying 2,800 kilos of hashish camouflaged in a shipment of watermelons bound for France.

In addition to the drugs seized, the police actions have led to the seizure of four large lorries, four cars, two vans, 1,000 euros in cash, a large number of mobile phones and the dismantling of their logistical base.