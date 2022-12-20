Drug traffickers arrested after stealing lorry carrying hashish from rival gang on the Costa del Sol The investigation began when a lorry driver rang the Guardia Civil to report that several cars had surrounded his vehicle on the A-7 dual carriageway and forced him to stop, handcuffed him and stolen the lorry and its contents

The investigation began when a lorry driver reported that his vehicle had been stolen. / sur

It was a very blatant theft, so much so that it led to an investigation which has resulted in five arrests and the downfall of a drug trafficking gang.

It all began when a lorry driver rang the Guardia Civil to report that several cars had surrounded his vehicle on the A-7 dual carriageway and forced him to stop and the occupants, after ordering him to get out, had handcuffed him and stolen the lorry and its contents.

The Guardia Civil eventually located the vehicle, which was found to be carrying 60 kilos of hashish hidden among sacks of potatoes. Although the driver denied any knowledge of this they believed that he had been fully aware.

Robbery with violence

The investigation found that the thieves were part of a drug trafficking gang which specialised in stealing the haul from other networks and they had no hesitation in using violence to achieve their objectives.

Four Spanish and Moroccan nationals have been arrested for drug trafficking and robbery with violence in connection with this incident, and the driver of the lorry has also been detained for drug trafficking.