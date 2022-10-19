More than 150 police involved in early-morning drug raids and arrests along the Costa del Sol So far, eleven searches have been carried out in homes and premises in Fuengirola, Mijas and Torremolinos, and police have seized more than half a million euros in cash, in addition to weapons, marijuana, vehicles and documentation

Some 150 members of Spain’s Guardia Civil have been involved in raids on properties since early this Wednesday morning, 19 October, in Fuengirola, Mijas and Torremolinos as part of an operation against a criminal organisation dedicated to marijuana trafficking.

According to sources, more than a dozen people - the majority from Eastern European countries - have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the network.

So far, eleven searches have been carried out in homes and premises, and police have seized more than half a million euros in cash, in addition to weapons, marijuana, vehicles and documentation.

The operation, which began around six in the morning, is continuing, so it is expected that the number of arrested may rise in the coming hours.