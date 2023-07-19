Drowning prevention campaign launched on the Costa del Sol, and these are the key recommendations

The 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination team unveiled its Zero Drownings campaign in Benalmádena in an effort to reduce the number of accidents at the seaside and in private swimming pools, rivers and reservoirs

Presentation of the Zero Drownings campaign on the Malapesquera beach in Benalmádena.

So far this year, five people have drowned in Malaga province, while last year the number of victims amounted to 19. Most of the drownings happened on beaches, but there were also tragedies in swimming pools, rivers, and the Limonero reservoir. To try and curb this situation, the Junta de Andalucía, through its 112 emergency service, has just launched its Zero Drownings campaign, aimed at raising public awareness.

The delegate of the Andalusian regional government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the mayor of Benalmádena launched the campaign at the Malapesquera beach in Benalmádena on Tuesday 18 July. A key point among the recommendations for bathers is to take extreme care “in the hours and areas in which there is no surveillance, which is when most of the deaths occur”, Navarro said.

The guide that has been prepared by 112 Andalucía can be downloaded from the Junta's website and through the QR codes of the promotional material that is part of the Zero Drownings campaign.

With children

The 10/20 rule is as simple as looking at the pool every ten seconds and placing yourself in a place where it takes less than twenty seconds to reach the child in case he/she needs you.

With the little ones it is also important that toys are not near the pool area to prevent them from accidentally falling into the water. Private homes should have a fence installed around the pool.

RECUERDA: norma 10/20 en piscinas.



Mira como mínimo cada 10 segundos

No tardes más de 20' en poder ayudar



If you have to choose between a float, armbands or a lifejacket, the lifejacket is always better, although best of all are the arms of an adult.

It is important to teach children that you have to enter the water slowly to avoid thermal shocks, wetting your wrists, arms and nape first.

On the beach

Prevention guidelines when bathing on the beach begin by delaying a dip if you have drunk or eaten excessively.

It is important to note the flag. If it is red, swiming is prohibited, and if it is yellow, you should bathe with great caution. A black flag means that that beach is closed.

It is good to look at the waves and currents before getting into the water, as well as staying in the bathing area and not going into the sea alone. In the case of running into a current it is important not to swim in the opposite direction to it, but parallel to the beach.

Never dive into a shallow area, and exercise great caution with inflatables which can easily be blown offshore.

Inland waters

On a visit to a reservoir it is key to pay attention to the posters in case they warn of any danger. Bathe only in areas allowed for swimming and which are supervised. Always go with a companion and tell others where you are going and your return time. In these bathing areas, footwear is important, as is paying attention to muddy areas and tree branches.

Swimming pools

Don’t let children jump over the edge of the pool. Pushes and chokeholds should also be avoided.

Diving and boats

Divers should not go alone. It is recommended to prepare the equipment thoroughly beforehand and respect the limits of the body, as well as not exceeding the depth limits.

On boats, all crew members must wear a life jacket. Check the weather forecast before leaving port and make a navigation plan before starting the route. Communicating that route can be of great help in case a rescue is necessary.