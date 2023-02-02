Disastrous olive harvest on the cards in Malaga province Drought has hit the crop hard and estimates point to a production of just 40,000 tonnes, 43 per cent less than the previous year - which was also poor

Three months after the start of the olive harvest in Malaga province, production estimates are not good and confirm the impact that the drought has had. Forecasts point to a drop of 43 per cent compared to the previous year's harvest.

Data from the AICA food control and information agency points to an estimated production of 40,000 toness, which would be one of the lowest harvests in history. Last year, was widely described as a "bad" harvest by agricultural associations, such as Asaja, when production was 57,400 tonnes. "A short harvest is confirmed, that is already certain," President of Asaja, Baldomero Bellido, told SUR.

The AICA data also confirm that, despite the heavy rains in December, they arrived too late to give a boost to the current harvest. To date the worst year was that of 2002-2003 when olive production in the province was 36,000 tonnes. That season also experienced high summer temperatures and a lack of rain.

Poor harvests are also forecast for other provinces in the region. In Jaén, estimates, as of 16 January, are for a production of 160,000 tonnes in stark contrast to the 500,000 tonnes produced in the 2021-2022 campaign. In Cordoba, 158,000 tonnes is expected for the current harvest compared to the previous one of 150,000 tonnes. In Seville, 82,000 tonnes is expected for the current harvest compared to the previous one of 90,000 tonnes.

A poor harvest will result in a price increase that the final consumer will also suffer, both for oil and table olives.