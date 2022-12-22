Spain gets new direct flight to Cape Verde via Malaga Airport Until now the only air link between the island country off the west coast of Africa and the Iberian peninsula was via Lisbon in Portugal

Malaga Airport is to offer an air link to Cape Verde, officially the Republic of Cabo Verde, the first direct connection to be established between Spain and the island country off west Africa.

The announcement was made by the sub-delegate of the Government in Malaga, Javier Salas, in an interview with the Ser channel on Tuesday. The new air connection is the result of negotiations made by Salas, following a recent meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration of Cape Verde, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, and the ambassador to Spain, Ney Cardoso.

Speaking to Europa Press, Salas said that "this is a historic milestone in relations between Spain and Cape Verde, which will have a direct air link through Malaga's Costa del Sol airport".

"Cape Verde is a country with significant growth prospects, not only in terms of tourism, but also in the new technologies sector.

"It is also an important incentive for the various Spanish companies that already have projects underway in the African country or that may be interested in developing investments in Cape Verde. And this link from Spain will be through Malaga Airport, whereas until now it had to be via Lisbon," Salas said.