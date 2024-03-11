Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
VTC vehicle in the pick-up area of Malaga railway station. Migue Fernández / Archive
Demand for private hire cars accelerates by more than 40% in one year on Costa del Sol
Transport

Demand for private hire cars accelerates by more than 40% in one year on Costa del Sol

The growth in demand for VTCs has overtaken demand for taxis, adding further to tensions between the sectors

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 11 March 2024, 16:12

Compartir

Demand for private hire vehicles with drivers, known as VTCs in Spain, has grown more than 40% in Malaga province in just one year.

The growth in demand for VTCs has completely overtaken demand for taxis, adding further to tensions between the two sectors. There was a 40% increase in demand for vehicles through Cabify on average during 2023 in Malaga province, according to company sources. This growth was greater during the summer months, recording a growth of more than 60% between July and August.

Although the company does not reveal the number of journeys made in 2023, it can be said that the number of taxis and VTCs is almost the same in the province, so the number of journeys must also be the same. However, VTCs may have the edge since the operational capacity of the apps is optimised so vehicles lose as little time as possible between trips.

"At Cabify, we have detected the interest of locals and tourists in discretionary transport alternatives and their arrival at the different locations along the coast. We expect to increase the volume of vehicles available to residents, tourists and businesses in Malaga and other nearby municipalities," the company said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green lines trialled on roads in Spain, but what do they mean?
  2. 2 Weekend rain gives much-needed boost to drought-stricken reservoirs which serve Malaga and Costa del Sol
  3. 3

    Spain remembers the 192 victims of 11-M terror attacks in Madrid, twenty years on
  4. 4 Community pool confusion on the Costa amid drought crisis almost trebles the price of water tankers
  5. 5 This is the Costa del Sol school in which 32 different nationalities co-exist
  6. 6 Police locate rest of skeleton after human bones found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains
  7. 7 Willow, the iconic Mississippi paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina, finally set to be removed and scrapped
  8. 8 Malaga CF's winning run brought to a disappointing end
  9. 9 Malaga-born Brahim Díaz chooses to play international football for Morocco over Spain
  10. 10 Goalkeeping heroics earn Antequera a point in Madrid

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad