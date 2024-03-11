Demand for private hire cars accelerates by more than 40% in one year on Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 11 March 2024, 16:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Demand for private hire vehicles with drivers, known as VTCs in Spain, has grown more than 40% in Malaga province in just one year.

The growth in demand for VTCs has completely overtaken demand for taxis, adding further to tensions between the two sectors. There was a 40% increase in demand for vehicles through Cabify on average during 2023 in Malaga province, according to company sources. This growth was greater during the summer months, recording a growth of more than 60% between July and August.

Although the company does not reveal the number of journeys made in 2023, it can be said that the number of taxis and VTCs is almost the same in the province, so the number of journeys must also be the same. However, VTCs may have the edge since the operational capacity of the apps is optimised so vehicles lose as little time as possible between trips.

"At Cabify, we have detected the interest of locals and tourists in discretionary transport alternatives and their arrival at the different locations along the coast. We expect to increase the volume of vehicles available to residents, tourists and businesses in Malaga and other nearby municipalities," the company said.