Storm brings rain and thunder to Malaga on Día de Andalucía
Weather

Storm brings rain and thunder to Malaga on Día de Andalucía

State weather agency Aemet expects a cold drop in to the southwest of the Peninsula that will leave "widespread precipitation" and lower temperatures

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 19:06

Aemet (the state meteorological agency) is preparing the province of Malaga for a small 'Dana', also known as a cold drop, which is expected to arrive on Friday 28 February - Día de Andalucía. The atmospheric depression will bring dense clouds and widespread rainfall to the southwest of the Peninsula.

Aemet warns that the storm will leave significant accumulations of rainfall in the area, in the province of Malaga included. A drop in maximum temperatures is also expected.

Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero (from the 'Tormentas y rayos' blog) has also forecast a "probable Dana", characterised by low pressure and strong gusts of wind. For Wednesday, there is the probability of a "mini galerna" (a meteorological phenomenon consisting of the sudden replacement of a mass of warm air by a cold one which produces unexpected changes in temperature and weather).

From Thursday onwards, heavy clouds and light to moderate rainfall can be expected in the western part of the country. The regional holiday on Friday is likely to see thunderstorms and heavy or persistent rain in southwest Andalucía. Maximum temperatures in Malaga will drop in the western half, with 20C in Vélez, 18C in Malaga city and 17C in Marbella. However, they will remain unchanged in the rest of the region. Light to moderate easterly winds are also expected, with strong intervals on the Mediterranean coast.

Widespread precipitation

At a national level, widespread rainfall is expected across the southwestern third of the Peninsula. "Snow is expected in the mountain ranges of the southern half and the Pyrenees, with levels rising to 1,600-2,000mm. Heavy rainfall is expected in the northern part of the Canary Islands."

The forecast highlights a moderate decrease in maximum temperatures in the southeast third, while a rise is expected in the rest of the country, more moderate in the west coast of the peninsula. Minimum temperatures will see slight changes. "Light frosts are expected in mountain areas in the northern half and southeast of the Peninsula," Aemet stated.

Light easterly winds are expected throughout the Peninsula - moderate on the Cantabrian coast, northern Galicia, and Alborán, but strong in exposed areas. In the Strait of Gibraltar, a light to moderate easterly wind will persist, while in the Canary Islands, a light to moderate northerly or north-westerly wind is expected, locally strong in the western islands".

