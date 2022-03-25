The Costa wakes to red-stained buildings and streets, and another amber alert with more heavy rain to come The calima – carrying airborne dust from the Sahara – is still around, although weather experts say the rain should become cleaner as the day goes on

The Costa del Sol has woken up this Friday morning, 25 March, to find a layer of red mud in the streets, on the cars and pavements following yesterday’s calima (airborne dust from the Sahara) combined with steady rain. The rain is expected to continue, and part of Malaga province is on amber alert until midday because it will be heavy at times.

The Aemet weather centre says there could be 80mm in La Axarquía region, the Costa del Sol, in Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley, with 20mm falling in just one hour. The calima hasn’t moved away yet, so the rain will be more like mud in some areas. Last night it was particularly bad, although weather experts say today’s rain will be somewhat clearer and may even clean the reddish-brown stains from cars, pavements and roads.

Galería. Red-stained buildings in Malaga / SALVADOR SALAS

The lowest temperatures today will be similar to yesterday and the maximums will be cooler. We can also expect easterly winds with very strong gusts on the cost and on high land, but getting less strong as the day goes on. In La Axarquía, coastal areas are on yellow alert for strong winds until 3pm.

The rain that fell during Thursday night was heaviest in Jubrique, in the Genal Valley, where 65.1mm fell in 12 hours according to figures published at 7am by Red Hidrosur. Los Reales in Estepona registered 42.6mm, Pujerra 42.2, the treatment plant in Marbella 44.1 and – good news for the prospects of the drought emergency being lifted – 53mm in La Concepción reservoir.