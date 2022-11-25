Costa del Sol towns get ready to switch on their Christmas lights All over Malaga province preparations are being made in streets and squares for the festive fun to commence

Along the Costa and inland, town halls are getting ready to switch on the Christmas illuminations in the coming days.

The largest of them all, in Malaga city, will be switched on tomorrow, Saturday 26 November, at 7pm. This year there will be a host of angels suspended over elegant Calle Larios, accompanied by a light and music show. This will take place three times a day during the festive period at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm (except on 24 and 31 December).

La Concepción garden

Malaga's La Concepción botanical garden estate will be home to a festive light tour once again. This year, it follows the journey of the Star of the East and the Three Wise Men. The nighttime display opens on 27 November and runs to 8 January.

Marbella

Marbella will be switching on its Christmas lights on Friday, 2 December. The main attraction will be found on the Avenida Ramón y Cajal with daily light shows at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8pm.

Fuengirola

Fuengirola's Christmas lights will be switched on today (25 November) in the Plaza de España at 7.30pm. There will also be a Christmas procession at 5.45pm. The festivities will begin in the Plaza Reyes Católicos with the unveiling of the nativity scene, followed by the opening of the Magic of Christmas exhibition in the town museum at 6.30pm. The Christmas market will open at 8.30pm with a flurry of artificial snow.

Torremolinos

Christmas lights in Torremolinos will be switched on by opera singer Ainhoa Arteta on 2 December at 8pm in the Plaza Costa del Sol. The opening of Torremolinos' nativity scene on the first floor of the town hall will take place on 1 December. There will also be the opening of the grand crochet Christmas tree on the ground floor of the town hall.

Mijas

The official light switching on ceremony will take place in Mijas on 2 December at the Las Lagunas feria ground, where there will also be an ice rink.