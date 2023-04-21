Costa del Sol tourism forecasts are among the best in Spain

This quarter is buoyed by an expected 11 per cent increase in tourism compared to 2019, an increase equal to that of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The year began with a strong start for tourism in Spain. However, the best is yet to come, especially for the Costa del Sol, which has the strongest tourism forecasts in the country according to the data just released by the Alliance for Excellence in Tourism (Exceltur) in the outlook for April, May and June.

Exceltur highlights a growth in sales of 11.1% more until June than in the same period of 2019 for the holiday destination. The increase is higher than the rest of the coastal destinations of the Peninsula and is in line with the expectations for the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, which rise to 11.8 and 11.1, respectively. The forecast for the Costa del Sol is almost four percentage points above the national average and higher than that of competing areas of the country such as the Valencian coast, for which a rise in sales of 9.4% is predicted; Murcia, 8.4%; and Catalonia, with a growth of 8.2%.

Second-place for Malaga city

Additionally, Malaga city is noted to be the second Spanish urban destination with the highest growth in tourism revenue in the first three months of the year, with an increase of 27.5% compared to 2019, only preceded by Granada, with 28.8%, and followed by Valencia, with 22.5%.

Exceltur said: "Spanish tourism entrepreneurs are confident that the dynamism of the first quarter of the year will continue and expect an increase in sales of 7.9% on average from April to June compared to the same period in 2019, driven by the prevalence of travel and leisure consumption in spending decisions, the pull of activity in the congress and meetings segment and the return of business travel, with a greater role for international demand".

The optimism for the second quarter is shared in all sub-sectors of the tourism chain, with specific examples that holiday hotels will increase their bookings by 8.7% compared to the historical year of 2019; golf courses and major theme parks are confident of 6.3% more sales; urban hotels 8.9% more, and passenger transport companies expect 13.5% more seats sold, as well as the rental companies, which are expected to increase their sales by 8.9%.