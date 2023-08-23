Costa del Sol takes ten of Top 100 spots in most sought after rental locations in Spain

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A total of ten Costa del Sol municipalities have made their way onto the list of the 100 most sought after rental locations in Spain.

According to the Idealista ranking for the second quarter of 2023, the most desired locations in Malaga province to rent are: Fuengirola (ranked ninth in the overall ranking), Torremolinos (ranked 12th), Malaga city (ranked 17th), Benalmádena (23rd), Mijas, Rincón de la Victoria, Torrox, Estepona, Marbella and Benahavís.

The report details how the Costa del Sol is one of the most sought after and expensive areas to rent, with prices exceeding 3,000 euros per month in Benahavís and Marbella. In Estepona the cost exceeds 2,700 euros per month.

As the study shows, the outskirts of Madrid and Barcelona have become the most sought after areas for renting in Spain. Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a town in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, tops the list this quarter with an average rental price of 842 euros per month.

Another highlight of the study, which is based on statistics on rents and relative demand and which offers a classification of the most sought after areas among Idealista users to find a house to rent, is that 30% of the 100 municipalities analysed offer rents in excess of 1,000 euros per month. And, half of the municipalities with the highest rental demand have properties that cost more than 900 euros per month.

The Costa del Sol is positioned as one of the most sought after areas for renting as the summer season approaches, with prices reaching over 3,000 euros per month. In terms of rental prices in the most sought after areas, Benahavís (3,286 euros per month) is in the lead, followed place by the Balearic town of Calvià (3,232 euros/month) and, in third and fourth place, respectively, Marbella (3,159 euros) and Estepona (2,710 euros/month).

These locations are followed by Sotogrande (2,665 euros/month), Castelldefels (2,489 euros/month), Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Cugat de Vallès (1,940 euros), Altea (1,884 euros), Llucmajor (1,873 euros), Mijas (1,777 euros), Adeje (1,736 euros) and Sitges (1,725 euros).