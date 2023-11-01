Costa del Sol seeks to attract more high-spending British tourists at World Travel Market in London

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Costa del Sol hopes to appealing to more British tourists with greater purchasing power at the upcoming annual World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The main aim of the fair, held from 6 to 8 November, will be to recover some of the pre-pandemic tourists to further boost the number of visitors to Malaga province next year.

President of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, together with the CEO Margarita del Cid will attend the event. Meanwhile, SUR will have its own stand at the travel trade fair for yet another year.

Francisco Salado and Margarita del Cid will attend the WTM in London. SUR

Both Salado and Del Cid have presented the campaign that the province will take to the fair, the most important for the tourism industry in Malaga. With optimism, but also with caution, Salado is confident in the improvement of the UK economy and the potential of the destination to achieve the objectives set. He pointed out the strong recovery of British tourism recorded in the past year.

However, according to latest data, the number of tourists staying in hotels and holiday apartments are still 7% below pre-pandemic levels and 10% lower when it comes to British visitors.

From January to August, a total of 4.2 million stays were recorded, almost 6% more than in 2022. "We are on the road to recovery. We have made a lot of progress. British arrivals at the airport are up 12% on last year, but still almost 11% below 2019 records. The figure has improved, but we have to keep working hard," Salado said. A total of 79% of British overnight stays in the Andalucía are on the Costa del Sol, Salado added.

Objectives

Turismo Costa del Sol has invested 600,000 euros in its promotional campaign which it will take to the travel fair in London. Salado said the organisation will have its own 200-square-metre stand with work and networking areas at which 50 companies and 150 professionals will be present. Meetings with travel agencies, operators and airlines, are planned in addition to 300 meetings scheduled for Malaga businesspeople at the stand.

To attract the attention of the British and promote the main attractions of the province, there will be special attention paid to Malaga province's golf, weather and beaches. In the centre of London, at Marble Arch, Turismo Costa del Sol will also dress up an old newsstand with striking images of the province and with staff handing out newspapers named 'sun' - a play on the region's famous sunshine.

A new Junta video promoting the Andalucía region will also be screened during the World Travel Market.