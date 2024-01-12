Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Casa Juan bar-restaurant in Marbella. J. Carlos Domínguez
Costa del Sol restaurants worried about possible water cuts in March
Drought crisis

Costa del Sol restaurants worried about possible water cuts in March

Businesses fear restrictions in an industry that relies on water for its services

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:06

Compartir

Owners of restaurants, bars and cafés on the Costa del Sol have expressed their concerns at the effect any possible water cuts might have on the hospitality industry. This comes after the authorities said that measures would be required if it doesn't rain enough to relieve the drought situation before March.

"The coffee machine runs on water, the dishwasher, cisterns, taps... everything we need to run our business", Ana Fernández, manager of Bar Bartolo in Marbella, told SUR, adding, that even though they have a water tank, they fear that if there are cuts "this will affect their business activity because they won't be able to cope with the amount of time the cut lasts" or that the tank "will not refill as it should".

Related stories

In the same vein, Francisco Ortiz, owner of Laura Verónica coffee shop, has also expressed his concern about the electrical appliances needed in the business.

"The coffee machine is directly connected to the water mains in the same way as a washing machine or dishwasher in a house. In order to make coffee with bottled water, a new installation would be needed, as it isn't possible," he told this newspaper, while stressing "the problems that could arise in terms of cleaning, as the café is very busy and has to be constantly cleaned, as is the case with the toilets".

For her part, Yolanda Rendón, manager of Taberna Casablanca, expressed her fear that it would affect tourism. "We are businesses that live off the people who come and eat in our restaurants and we are worried that the drought could affect tourism," she said, pointing out that "cleaning is the area that worries us most".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 HMS Richmond stops off in Gibraltar on the way to Red Sea
  5. 5 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  6. 6 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish
  7. 7 New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are
  8. 8 Holiday booking website reveals cheapest and most expensive resorts on the Costa del Sol for rentals
  9. 9 Benalmádena records a considerable drop in tourists from Finland in 2023, so what is it doing about it?
  10. 10 Man who allegedly raped his ex-partner and held her against her will for two days in Malaga hotel arrested

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad