Costa del Sol and Malaga province hotels forecast an occupancy rate of almost 90% in June

Hotels across Malaga province and on the Costa del Sol continue to set new records. If May has surpassed the best year in the history of tourism, which was 2023, June appears to be heading in the same direction. The association of hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) anticipates that hotel occupancy in the sixth month of the year will reach 87.1%, which will be five per cent higher than the figure achieved last year.

"The forecasts for the summer season are optimistic, but the profitability of the establishments and the figure for average gross revenue per guest, which will determine the economic impact on the territory and the benefits in terms of employment, must be carefully observed and monitored," explained the executive committee of Aehcos.

In this survey to outline the scenarios for the high season, hoteliers have gone further and already have an estimate for July that consolidates this upward trend. The association details that the average occupancy of tourist accommodation establishments in the province is estimated at 85%, also above 2023, when an occupancy rate of 84.6% was recorded.

Those predictions for the immediate future are set to follow an unprecedented performance in the first five months of the year, after Aehcos closed the May balance sheet. According to hoteliers, in that month, these businesses have managed to book 87.6% of their rooms, almost three per cent more than in the best year in the history of the province.

This boost is due to the high demand from tourists from European countries. "These are encouraging figures that have come from international tourism, but we cannot ignore the importance of national tourism for the summer season," said José Luque, president of Aehcos. Eight out of every ten tourists who visited Malaga province in May were international.

As for the most sought-after holiday destinations, the association pointed out two towns that closed May with hotel occupancy rates above 90%. These were Mijas, with 92.2%, followed by Benalmádena, with 91.2%. With occupancy rates above 80%, Ronda and Malaga city were identified, with over 86%, as well as Fuengirola, with 85.1%, and Marbella, with 82.3%.