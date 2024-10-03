Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
On Wednesday the maximum temperature averaged 35C in Malaga city, and 36 degrees in Estepona. (File image) Migue Fernández
Costa del Sol experiences a tropical night in midst of autumn with temperature peaking at almost 27C
Weather

Costa del Sol experiences a tropical night in midst of autumn with temperature peaking at almost 27C

It was a sweltering night after a day on Wednesday in which the maximum temperature averaged 35C in Malaga city and 36 degrees in Estepona

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 09:44

Opciones para compartir

A tropical night is defined as one in which the minimum temperature does not fall below 20C. They tend to happen almost every day in July and August, but they are less common in the midst of autumn, as happened in the early hours of this Thursday morning (3 October) in Malaga city and in some parts of the province.

The minimum temperatures reached on average in the city until seven in the morning were 24.2C, 24C and 23.8C, according to the official weather stations of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) located at the airport, the port and El Cónsul, respectively. They were almost at the limit of an equatorial night, a phenomenon that occurs when the mercury does not drop below 25C. Another of the highest values last night in the province was recorded in Estepona, with an average of 23.3 degrees.

But if it is quantified by hours, at one o'clock in the morning it was already 26.6C in the city and did not drop below 24 degrees all night, according to Aemet data. In Estepona, at one o'clock in the morning, the mercury was 25.7C and remained at around 25C until seven o'clock in the morning when it dropped to 23.9 degrees.

A sweltering night, therefore, after a day on Wednesday in which the maximum temperature averaged 35C in Malaga city, and 36 degrees in Estepona.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  7. 7 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  8. 8 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  9. 9 Libraries in Benalmádena to host multilanguage reading clubs and literary workshops
  10. 10 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad