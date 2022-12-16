Green light for four tourism sustainability projects on the Costa del Sol Malaga city, Benalmádena, Torremolinos and Nerja have been included among a total of 196 projects nationwide, financed by European Union's Next Generation recovery funds

Four projects from the Costa del Sol have been included among 196 proposals chosen by Spain's Tourism Sector Conference as beneficiaries of the second round of the Tourism Sustainability Plans in Destinations programme, financed by the European Union's Next Generation recovery funds.

In an announcement on Wednesday by the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto said that the actions approved across Spain will see an investment of 720 million euros.

Andalucía is the region receiving the most funds and within the province of Malaga, projects in Benalmádena, Malaga city, Torremolinos and Nerja have been approved.

In Benalmádena, a project will reduce the impact of tourist activity on the area, implementing efficient and energy-sustainable solutions.

In the Malaga city council plan, the aim is to lay the foundations for the decentralisation of tourism in the historic centre, redirecting visitors to less saturated areas.

Nerja will focus on the best formula for its evolving tourist industry and usage of its natural spaces and ecological wealth.

Torremolinos town hall intends to reposition the tourist destination with a firm commitment to urban renaturalisation, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, and accessibility.