The SUR in English special Southern Spain supplement was included in the City A. M. newspaper on the opening day of WTM London 2025

The SUR in English special Southern Spain supplement was included in the City A. M. newspaper on the opening day of WTM London 2025 Ñito Salas
World Travel Market 2025

Costa del Sol invests 1.5 million euros to strengthen its presence in the UK market

Tourism officials at the World Travel Market in London have presented a campaign that sells Malaga province as a destination that offers something for everyone

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

London

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 10:41

The Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board is investing 1.5 million euros in promotional activities in the UK, which coincides with Malaga province's participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week. A team of politicians and entrepreneurs from the area have two objectives: to retain British tourists who have already enjoyed the Costa del Sol and attract new visitors.

The president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado has announced that officials have scheduled more than 20 promotional activities, including marketing agreements, campaigns on social media throughout the year, collaboration with British travel agents and media and air connectivity negotiations. "We want to carry out actions that promote the Costa del Sol as a destination that offers year-round experiences," Salado said.

At the opening of the WTM, Salado announced the launch of a promotional campaign on Sky TV in the UK and Germany: a video showcasing the main attractions of the Costa del Sol. "The campaign will be broadcast on Sky News UK and International and on the main entertainment channels in the UK which exclusively broadcast HBO series such as The White Lotus and The Last of Us, as well as original Sky productions such as The Day of the Jackal and The Iris Affair and the latest film releases on Sky Cinema, including Bridget Jones, Mad About The Boy and Gladiator II," Salado stated. The head of Turismo Costa del Sol highlighted the use of advanced technology, which they have implemented in order to reach viewers who frequently travel abroad.

The campaign was launched on 1 November, just before the WTM, and will run until mid-December. The second promotional campaign involves Sky Sports channels, which have exclusive rights to competitions such as Formula 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League, golf and tennis, positioning the Costa del Sol as an ideal destination for outdoor activities and sports tourism. It will run until February 2026.

Some 70 companies accompany the Costa del Sol delegation at this year's WTM. The tourist board has scheduled around 30 professional meetings over the three days of the event.

