Carol Woolnoth (second left) receiving the donation. SUR
Costa American Clubs raise money for Age Concern

The clubs donated the money raised through a charity raffle at their Thanksgiving celebration

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 1 December 2023, 14:56

The combined branches of the Estepona and Benalmádena American Club made a donation of 420 euros to Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro last week. The money was raised through a raffle held during the clubs' Thanksgiving celebration.

The cheque was handed to the Age Care President, Carol Woolnoth, who said, "What an unexpected and very welcome contribution in the name of friendship to support our goal of helping the older local English-speaking residents in Marbella and San Pedro to live their best lives. We are grateful and humbled that businesses and individuals choose to support us."

