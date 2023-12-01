Costa American Clubs raise money for Age Concern

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 1 December 2023, 14:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

The combined branches of the Estepona and Benalmádena American Club made a donation of 420 euros to Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro last week. The money was raised through a raffle held during the clubs' Thanksgiving celebration.

The cheque was handed to the Age Care President, Carol Woolnoth, who said, "What an unexpected and very welcome contribution in the name of friendship to support our goal of helping the older local English-speaking residents in Marbella and San Pedro to live their best lives. We are grateful and humbled that businesses and individuals choose to support us."