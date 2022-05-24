Low-cost filling stations continue to expand their presence in Malaga Ballenoil plans to open nine new establishments in the province this year, bringing the total to 17, and Plenoil intends to open a further ten

Low-cost filling stations are continuing to expand in Malaga, which is one of the most popular provinces for these businesses which want to grow because fuel prices are among the most expensive in the country.

Ballenoil, for example, has announced that it will be opening eight more filling stations before the end of this year, bringing the total to 17. The new ones will be in Torremolinos, Antequera, two in Marbella, Cancelada (Estepona), Malaga city, San Pedro Alcántara and Benahavís.

In total the company plans to open 18 new filling stations in Andalucía, so almost half of them will be in Malaga. “Ballenoil is committed to a presence in regions where prices are less competitive, to help drivers save money,” say sources at the company. Most of its service stations also have La Ballena Azul carwash facilities, as this is a subsidiary of the group and well-known in the market.

“The context in which we operate isn’t easy, but we adjust our prices as much as we can and work constantly to keep up with the innovation ecosystem and give more value to the client. Thanks to the number of filling stations in our network, we are starting to compete in equal conditions with some companies in the same sector which have been operating in Spain for more than 20 years,” they say.

Another of Spain’s leading independent groups, Plenoil, is also planning to open more filling stations. It already has ten projects under way in the province, and four will be in Malaga city. In February, Malaga council approved plans for a new low-cost filling station beween Calle La Boheme and Calle Flauta Mágica, on the Alameda industrial estate, after four years of bureaucratic processes. Plenoil plans to open 15 of these new businesses in the next three years.