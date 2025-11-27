Coldest autumn day in Malaga province; city temperatures dropped to 6C

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 27 November 2025, 16:02 | Updated 16:22h. Share

"It's so cold!" is the comment most people were making on Thursday, 27 November, on the streets of Malaga. They were right, as that has been the coldest day of this autumn so far, with a minimum temperature of 6.4C at the airport, according to data from state meteorological agency Aemet.

High humidity and light wind intensify the cold in Malaga

"There is a lot of humidity, which increases the cold sensation, together with the light easterly wind and the sea water," national weather agency Aemet said. The relative humidity was 55% at the meteorological centre station in El Cónsul and 60% at the airport. Meanwhile, the buoy in the port registered a sea water temperature of 15.4C. The light wind and clear skies also had an influence, although the biggest factor was the humidity.

Short break from the cold

Friday, which is when the Christmas lights on Calle Larios will be switched on, will see a maximum temperature of 18C and a minimum of 11C, with no risk of rain.

SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero predicts a westerly wind late on Saturday and moderate to strong warm 'terral' wind on Sunday, with the passage of a very weak front, which may leave some light and scattered showers.

Late on Sunday, the easterly wind is expected to return. No storms are expected to bring significant rainfall to the province in the medium term.