Colder weather and possible rain: this is what the weather will be like in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this week

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 7 January 2024, 21:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A total of eight regions of Spain had weather alerts this Sunday for snow, wind, rain and waves, on a day with falling minimum temperatures and weak frosts in large areas of the interior of the mainland, according to the state weather agency, Aemet. Andalucía, however, was spared from any warnings in the run-up to a new week - the second of 2024 - in which the cold and rain will continue to play a leading role.

Malaga has experienced a day marked by winter temperatures this Sunday, with thermometers moving between 8 and 18C. The wind also featured with gusts of up to 30 kilometres per hour from 6pm onwards. And a similar scenario will dominate from tomorrow, Monday (8 January).

According to Aemet, the week will start with more cold and instability, given that from Tuesday the probability of rain increases in the province. On Monday, the mercury will continue to fall, with maximum temperatures not exceeding 18C. And they will continue to fall on Tuesday, with 15 degrees.

The eyes will also be on the sky. After the appetiser that the Three Kings left in the form of small showers in Malaga, the possibility of rain will increase again from Tuesday onwards. On that day, Aemet has set a 90% likelihood of umbrellas being needed in the city. In inland areas such as Ronda and on the western strip of the Costa del Sol (in towns such as Marbella, Estepona, Mijas and Fuengirola) this percentage is 100%.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, there will still be a chance of rain in Malaga, mostly until 12noon, although the percentage drops to 70% and even lower after midday. The week will continue with no rain in sight and with temperatures typical for this time of year. Friday will be the coldest day, with a minimum of 7C and maximum of 16 degrees in the city.