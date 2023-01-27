Cold weather to remain, at least until next week From Monday and Tuesday of next week, temperatures will in Malaga province will begin to recover slightly, until they reach "normal February values", with a maximum of around 18C on the Costa del Sol

In the early hours of Wednesday morning this week, the lowest temperature recorded at Malaga Airport, so far this winter, was just 3.9C; while it was below zero in many inland areas of Malaga province, especially in Antequera.

Jesús Riesco, director of the Aemet Meteorological Centre in Malaga, said below normal temperatures will continue for the remainder of week across Malaga province, with highs of 15 -16 degrees, although at the weekend they will drop to 14C. The minimums will recover a little, down to 6 degrees in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol.

From Monday and Tuesday of next week, temperatures will begin to recover slightly, until they reach "normal February values", with a maximum of around 18C.

José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, said: "Tomorrow there may be a winter storm which will give a lower thermal sensation and we will feel colder. On Sunday it will be much more humid and it will feel cold again. The probability of rain is very low. It's going to be hard for the cold to leave as the air mass is settled on the peninsula so there are still some winter days ahead".

The cold conditions have caused road closures such as at the entrance to the Sierra de las Nieves National Park in the area of Conejeras by the Ronda to San Pedro road. The first snowfall of the winter in this area was last week, although this was lighter than in previous seasons.