Coasts authority begins dumping 300,000 cubic metres of sand to replenish beaches The work will involve almost 40 projects along the coast, and a 2.1 million euro investment

Up to 300,000 cubic metres of sand will be needed to stabilise the beaches of Malaga, the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía which were damaged by the storms of 4 and 5 April.

The works are being carried out by the central government's coasts authority in coordination with the affected town councils and have been divided into five sections: Nerja, Torrox and Algarrobo; Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria and Malaga; Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola and Mijas; Marbella; and Estepona, Casares and Manilva. The work will involve an investment of 2.1 million euros and will be carried out throughout this month, with the aim of having the beaches ready to welcome bathers at the beginning of the summer.

The government representative for Malaga, Javier Salas, emphasised that there will be almost 40 projects along the coast. He also said that they are working with the Junta de Andalucía to speed up the administrative authorisation required to carry out the extraction of sand from the riverbeds needed to replenish the beaches.

This work will also make it possible to recover the high quality sand accumulated at the mouth of Malaga's Candado marina, which has been almost inoperative since November.