View of the Marbella holiday resort where the selection will take place. SUR
Club Med is seeking 400 staff during two-day recruitment campaign on the Costa del Sol
Employment

The selection of employees for the hotel chain's winter season will take place at the group's resort in Marbella

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 22 September 2023, 14:15

The hotel chain Club Med is looking for staff to cover the winter season at resorts across Europe. Marbella will be one of the places chosen to carry out this recruitment process which will take place on 8 and 9 November at the Club Med Resort. The group has announced that it will also be present at recruitment events, such as JOBMadrid 2023, which will be held on 22 November in the Sala Truss Madrid at the WiZink Centre.

Club Med said it needs to fill around 400 vacancies, although it will also select staff for management positions in the hospitality, sales and technical services sectors. Applicants should bear in mind that one of the main requirements is to "share the values of responsibility, multiculturalism, pioneering spirit, friendliness and freedom". It highlighted that "as every year, the leading group of high-end all-inclusive holidays, recruits new talent looking to develop their skills in an extraordinary environment, challenge themselves, develop professional skills, but above all human skills, and build relationships for life".

There are positions for six professional categories linked to hotel and catering (with 70% of the vacancies), children, sport, wellness, support and sales, art and entertainment.

The demand for staff is mainly to provide services for the group's resorts in France, Italy and Switzerland. Club Med invites applicants to "join a unique company and enhance your own skills, project a promising future in the company thanks to internal promotion, international mobility and a wide range of training opportunities. As well as joining a company that is considered one of the best places to work".

Interested people should visit www.clubmedjobs.com for more detailed information.

