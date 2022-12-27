Man dies after 60-metre fall in Malaga’s El Chorro, one of the most popular rock climbing areas in Spain The accident happened on Monday afternoon but the body could not be recovered until this Tuesday morning

The emergency services have recovered the body of a man who died after suffering a fall from a height of around 60-metres while climbing in the El Chorro area, in the Malaga province town of Álora on Monday, according to 112 Andalucía.

El Chorro is one of the most popular rock climbing attractions in Spain as it is located next to Desfiladero de los Gaitanes gorge.

The emergency number control room received a call at 3.40pm from the companion of the 37-year-old asking for urgent medical assistance for his climbing partner, who he said had been seriously injured after falling about 60 metres when climbing the ‘Escalera Árabe’.

Firefighters, the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue group (GREIM) and the 061 health services air ambulance were quickly mobilised.

The Guardia Civil team were in charge of the operation, which was made difficult by the area where the body was located, which was on a ledge. The team managed to rescue the climbing partner of the deceased, who did not require medical assistance,

Finally, this Tuesday morning, the body of the climber was eventually recovered by a GREIM helicopter. An investigation into the accident has been opened.