Cinema tickets break 10 euro barrier for first time in Malaga, making the province one of most expensive in Spain to see a film on the big screen

Going to the movies is on the way to becoming a luxury. Since 2021 the escalation of ticket prices has not stopped. Inflation, and the need to compensate for a drop in audience figures together with more expensive locations, have been the causes of this sustained increase.

A glance at the billboard next weekend shows the new trend with two Malaga cinemas that break the psychological – and economic – barrier of ten euros per seat. To attend the premiere of Ferrari next Saturday, which stars Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver, or to go to see the Spanish hit film El Correo in Plaza Mayor or the Vialia cinema and an adult ticket will cost 10.40 euros with these Yelmo chain outlets.

This is the most expensive ticket price in Malaga, and coincides with the most in-demand weekend screenings. The next most expensive rates in Spain are in Madrid and Barcelona where the same tickets cost 12.40 and 11.40 euros, respectively.

But Yelmo chain cinemas in Valencia and Alicante have general entry prices for next weekend from 9.90 and 9.40 euros, respectively. And at the Yelmo cinema in Rincón de la Victoria, the cost is 8.90 euros.

Malaga has held the most expensive box office prices in the Andalucía region for decades, ahead even of Seville, which in the last ten years has taken the lead in public attendance figures thanks to offering cheaper tickets. With the latest rate update, Malaga province further increases its gap with the rest of the region since, in addition to Vialia and Plaza Mayor, three other cinemas will set you back more than nine euros: Kinépolis La Cañada (9.50 euros) and Red Dog Puerto Banús (9.20 euros), and Marbella and Mk2 Miramar Fuengirola (nine euros).

Curiously, within the province itself, there is also a big price difference between the cinemas in the coastal areas – the most populated – and those of the inland area, where the cost to see the same premieres does not reach seven euros. This is the case of the Pixel Coín (7), Ronda (6.90) and La Verónica de Antequera (6.50) complexes. It’s worth noting that the Albéniz cinema in Malaga city offers premiere films in original version with Spanish subtitles at six euros, and Multicines Rosaleda costs 5.90 euros.