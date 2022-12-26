Will the shops and supermarkets in Spain be open this holiday Monday, 26 December? Because Christmas Day fell on a Sunday this year the public holiday is moved to today

The week after Christmas in Spain begins with an anomaly, since Monday the 26th December is a public holiday after Christmas Day fell on a Sunday this year.

This means that stores and department stores have a different criteria when deciding whether to open this Monday, after the reduced hours of the 24th for Christmas Eve and the majority being closed on the 25th for Christmas.

This is the schedule and opening policy for the main shopping and supermarket chains this holiday Monday.

El Corte Inglés

After staying open until 8pm on the 24th and closing on the 25th, today the stores will resume their regular hours

Mercadona

On Christmas Day, the chain’s supermarkets were closed, and this Monday the 26th it will open its stores only in the regions where it is not a holiday (Ceuta, Galicia and Valencia). Therefore in Malaga province they will not be open this Monday.

Lidl

Like the others, Lidl closed on Christmas Day, but opens today during its normal hours, despite being a holiday.

Carrefour

On the 25th December the chain closed its stores but they will reopen this 26 December, operating regular opening times.

Eroski

On Monday the 26th the supermarket chain will maintain their usual hours.

Aldi

The stores closed on Christmas Day and will reopen today.

Día

On Monday, 26 December, the expectation is that most of its supermarkets will open their Sunday hours, from 10am to 2.30pm.

Malaga city, province and the Costa del Sol

In Malaga city, the Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Málaga Plaza, Larios Centro, Rosaleda, Málaga Nostrum, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga shopping centres will open during their usual hours.

Stores located on the Bahía Azul commercial park will also open, as well as the shops on Muelle Uno. Other smaller establishments with fewer than 300 square metres of retail also have the power to decide to open whenever they deem appropriate, and many will also join this extra day of shopping.

Large stores such as Ikea, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Carrefour, Conforama, or Verdecora will also raise the shutters.

In the province , the Rincón de la Victoria shopping centre, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés stores in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha shopping centre (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio will be available (Vélez-Málaga), Miramar (Fuengirola), CostasolCentro shopping centre (Torremolinos) will also open.