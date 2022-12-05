Christmas fair at Malaga's English Cemetery There was music as well as festive food, tombolas, raffles and a guess-the-weight-of-the-cake competition at Sunday's event

Cathie Edwards being presented with the cake she had won by Father Mark / J. Rhodes

Christmas was definitely in the air at the St George's Anglican Church Christmas fair on Sunday 4 December.

A truly international crowd ignored the weather forecast to support the event and were able to visit the English cemetery at the same time.

The showers stayed away and visitors enjoyed traditional festive food and drink, including homemade cakes and mulled wine.

There were stalls selling antiques, jewellery and books, as well as sweets and cakes.

The tombola stall did a roaring trade and the guess-the-weight-of-the-cake competition was won by Cathie Edwards, who gave the closest estimate of two kilos. Father Mark, one of the Anglican priests who lives in the area and works with the diocese, presented Cathie with the cake.

Father Louis Darrant, the priest at St George's Anglican Church said that it was "wonderful to see so many people" and commented on the mix of nationalities that had come along.