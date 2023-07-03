Cheap cinema tickets for the over 65s: these are the cinemas in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol joining the two-euro promotion The Ministry of Culture initiative starts on 11 July and is aimed at the age group that is taking the longest to return to pre-pandemic cinema-going habits

The initiative allows people to go to the cinema once a week at a heavily reduced price.

Francisco Griñán Malaga

Tuesdays are set to be new key day for film buffs in Malaga aged over 65. From next Tuesday 11 July, ticket prices will be reduced to just two euros in a bid to encourage more senior citizens to attend the province's cinemas.

In Malaga, cinemas throughout the province have unanimously joined the initiative promoted by the Ministry of Culture, which aims to bring back the audience it lost during the pandemic, and has not yet recovered.

Beneficiaries of the programme will be able to go once a week to the cinemas and see any new film, from the latest Indiana Jones movie to the comedy Como Dios Manda - shot in Malaga - at a reduced price.

In Malaga city, participating cinemas are Rosaleda, Málaga Nostrum, Vialia, Plaza Mayor and Autocine; in Marbella, Red Dog in Puerto Banús and La Cañada, and in Fuengirola, Alfil and Miramar. El Ingenio in Vélez, Cine Píxel in Coín, La Verónica in Antequera, Multicines Ronda and Yelmo Rincón de la Victoria are also included.

In total, 14 complexes in the province will participate in the senior cinema programme, which represents 93% of cinemas in Malaga, a percentage much higher than the Spanish average which is 64%.

The only cinema not included in the promotion is the Albéniz cinema, which is managed by the Malaga Festival and the City Council, and does not take part in the offer to avoid a conflict of interest.

People aged over 65 will be able to go to the cinema once a week, on Tuesdays, unless the chosen cinema closes on that day, so another day will be arranged. The cost of the ticket will be two euros and they can only be issued at the ticket offices of the cinema itself following identification of the person and proof of age.

The promotional initiative is aimed at the age group that is taking the longest to return to pre-pandemic cinema-going habits. A total of 49.3% of young people aged 20 to 24 went to the cinema at least once a year between 2021 and 2022. This percentage dropped to 6% in the older population.

In the case of Malaga, the return to cinemas is more positive than in the rest of Spain, where in 2022 more than two million tickets was sold, which was 61% more than the previous year and 15% above the Spanish average (45%).