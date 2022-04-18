Change in the weather in Andalucía: yellow warning on Tuesday and rain and storms mid-week On Wednesday an area of low pressure will sweep down the centre of Spain, bringing wet weather to much of the region

The rain may not reach Malaga until Friday but strong winds and high seas are expected on Tuesday. / sur

After a splendid Easter weekend, the weather is about to change and it looks as though many people in Andalucía are going to need an umbrella again later this week.

On the Malaga coastline the wet weather could arrive on Friday but things are going to become complicated before that.

The Aemet weather agency has issued yellow warnings for rough seas on the coasts of Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces from 2pm on Tuesday because it is predicting force 7 westerly winds and three-metre waves.

Showers can be expected from Tuesday afternoon, possibly accompanied by storms in inland regions to the east of Malaga province, says José Luis Escudero in his blog Tormentas y Rayos. “They will be most likely and most intense in the north of Andalucía and in the mountains,” he writes.

On Wednesday a low-pressure depression will move down the centre of Spain, lowering temperatures everywhere. “There will be strong gusts of wind which will make it feel colder in the morning. Malaga city can expect a high of 19C, Antequera 15, Ronda 13 and Granada 12,” says Escudero. He is also forecasting snow above 1300 metres in the Sierra Nevada.

However, things should improve at the weekend. Aemet says Friday and Saturday are likely to be rainy in Malaga but on Sunday the weather will improve with a high of 23 and just a 20% likelihood of rain.