Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The choir and orchestra during a previous concert. SUR
Celebrating five decades of bringing classical music to audiences along the Costa del Sol
Art and culture

Celebrating five decades of bringing classical music to audiences along the Costa del Sol

The Collegium Musicum amateur orchestra and choir will mark their golden anniversary with performances in the IPV Palace and Spa Hotel, Fuengirola and at the Iglesia de la Encarnación, Marbella

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Monday, 12 May 2025, 23:26

The Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol amateur choir and orchestra have announced two shows at the end of May to mark 50 years of entertaining audiences along the coast. The golden anniversary performances will take place in the IPV Palace & Spa Hotel, Fuengirola, on Sunday 25 May (8pm), and at the Iglesia de la Encarnación, Marbella, on Tuesday 27 May (9pm).

The concerts will present Mozart’s C minor Mass and Symphony no 40, and will feature guest soloists from Malaga, Italy and Scotland.

Tickets for the Fuengirola concert cost 12 euros (free entry for children under 16) and are available from the IPV Palace Hotel, Lepanto Café (Fuengirola), or at the door on the night of the performance.

The second performance in Marbella is in support of the Cáritas Encarnación charity. Entry is free, but organisers are asking for a donation to help support the charity.

Collegium Musicum, the oldest amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol, was founded in 1975 for lovers of classical and historic music.

www.colmus.org

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 It's grilled sardine season on the Costa del Sol and here are ten of the best places to try them
  2. 2 Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar
  3. 3 United nationalities summit in Marbella to focus on the elderly
  4. 4 Malaga province bikers urged to get into gear for a good cause
  5. 5 Costa del Sol blues band offer night of distinct boogie, swing and jump
  6. 6 Famous British green campaigner Jane Goodall brings her message of hope to Malaga
  7. 7 Stress is triggering inflammation in your brain...
  8. 8 Top UK stand-up comedians head to the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Gibraltar commemorates Victory in Europe Day with weekend of activities
  10. 10 Popular Costa del Sol parador to close for two years for 14.5m euro refurbishment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Celebrating five decades of bringing classical music to audiences along the Costa del Sol