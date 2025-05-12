Celebrating five decades of bringing classical music to audiences along the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Monday, 12 May 2025, 23:26 Compartir

The Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol amateur choir and orchestra have announced two shows at the end of May to mark 50 years of entertaining audiences along the coast. The golden anniversary performances will take place in the IPV Palace & Spa Hotel, Fuengirola, on Sunday 25 May (8pm), and at the Iglesia de la Encarnación, Marbella, on Tuesday 27 May (9pm).

The concerts will present Mozart’s C minor Mass and Symphony no 40, and will feature guest soloists from Malaga, Italy and Scotland.

Tickets for the Fuengirola concert cost 12 euros (free entry for children under 16) and are available from the IPV Palace Hotel, Lepanto Café (Fuengirola), or at the door on the night of the performance.

The second performance in Marbella is in support of the Cáritas Encarnación charity. Entry is free, but organisers are asking for a donation to help support the charity.

Collegium Musicum, the oldest amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol, was founded in 1975 for lovers of classical and historic music.

www.colmus.org