Casarabonela recovers the Pipeo Day, a tribute to its traditional dish The festival, organised by the town hall and the Almena Women's Association, features free tastings, live music, a market and guided tours of the town

Artichokes, beans and peas. These three vegetables make up the basis of Casarabonela's most traditional recipe: pipeo, a dish with a long history that in recent years has also become the star of one of the town's most important gastronomic festivals.

On Saturday, 9 April, this town in the Sierra de las Nieves celebrates Pipeo Day, an event that will feature free tastings, live music, a market and guided tours of the town.

The festival, organised by the town hall and the Almena Women's Association, is now celebrating its third edition, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

In addition to making pipeo for around two thousand people, the members of the association will give a live cooking demonstration to show visitors how to prepare the dish, which evolved from the ‘years of hunger’, when meat was scarce.

Along with artichokes and pulses, this hearty dish is made with lettuce, potato, onion, garlic, almonds, egg, parsley and breadcrumbs, and seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, paprika and cumin.

The festival will begin at midday with a welcome ceremony by the town’s mayor, Antonio Campos, in the main square. This will be followed by an organised tour of the town, which will take in the Arab castle, the Church of Santiago and the Hermitage of Veracruz. The tour can be reserved by telephone (652 61 23 43) or by email turismo@casarabonela.es.

The live music will begin at 2pm, with the duo Los Carcianos, who will offer a second performance at 5pm.

At 7pm, the group Long Play will close the festival with a concert dedicated to the music of the 1980s and '90s.