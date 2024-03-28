Driver caught doing 115 in a 30km/h street in Malaga city The speed was clocked on the Pablo Ruiz Picasso seafront road and the driver will lose his licence for eight months

Thursday, 28 March 2024

A driver has been caught speeding at 115 kilometres per hour in a 30km/h zone on a road in Malagacity.

The Local Police traffic unit detected the alleged speeding driver about 9.17am on 8 March at a speed control point on the Pablo Ruiz Picasso seafront road. The vehicle was travelling at a speed well above the maximum allowed by law, since, as stated in the regulations, it is a criminal offence to drive a vehicle at a speed of 60km/h over the maximum speed on an urban road, which in this case would be 90km/h.

However, due to the speed at which this vehicle was travelling, it was not possible for police to pursue the vehicle. The driver was eventually tracked down and sent to court where he lost his licence for eight months and slapped with a hefty fine.