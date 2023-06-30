Campsites in Malaga province are fully booked for last two weeks in July

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The tourism sector on the Costa del Sol is ready for one of the busiest months of the year. All campsites in Malaga are full from 13 July. And president of the province's camping association, Emilio Domingo, has revealed that for the first fortnight they have already exceeded 90% occupancy, and their are still some motorhome pitches. Regarding the profile of customers, he pointed out that 90% are Spanish tourists. As for prices, he said that a 10% increase only applies to accommodation and he highlighted the success of the glamping, or 'premium' ventures.

The province's holiday rental sector also has high expectations for this month. From the association of tourist housing of Andalucía (AVVA-Pro) they said that they expect to exceed 85% occupancy, a figure which would exceed the data of the best-ever year for tourism, which was 2019.

"Taking into account the air traffic forecasts at Malaga Airport, from the tourism department of the Junta de Andalucía and the good data from the first six months, with an increase in occupancy and the number of guests, we anticipate reaching record numbers ​​in this summer's campaign”, said the association.

The strong figures come as the national hotel employers' association highlights Andalucía as one of the fastest growing regions in the country. During the presentation of Smart Observatory, Jorge Marichal, president of the Spanish confederation of hotels and tourist accommodation (CEHAT), said that the data "points to an improvement in many of the indicators analysed: growth forecasts increase, occupancy prospects, the interest of national and international tourists in travelling to and within Spain, and bookings are growing. All this is largely due to the return to normality and to the hard work and efforts made by the sector during all these difficult years. We therefore start the summer season with optimism, focusing on what we do best: making our visitors happy".

In the hospitality and catering sector, they are sure that in July and August they will exceed 110,000 employees registered in the sector, a historic figure for this industry, according to the Mahos association in Malaga. "We have exceeded 100,000 contracts, according to official data. This month represents a figure that has never been reached before," Mahos said.